0325 GMT May 28, 2019

Published: 1028 GMT May 28, 2019

Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine

Mexican forensic workers meet the Aeromexico plane forced to land after a Japanese man who swallowed 246 packs of cocaine died on a flight from Bogota to Tokyo.

A Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach and intestines died midflight on his way from Bogota to Tokyo, authorities said in northern Mexico where the plane made an emergency landing.

The 42-year-old man, identified only as Udo N, began having a seizure after the commercial flight from the Colombian capital made a stopover in Mexico City, the prosecutor’s office for the state of Sonora said, the Guardian reported.

“Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora,” it said.

“When the plane landed at 2:25 a.m. on Friday, paramedics boarded it and declared Udo N deceased.”

An autopsy found the man had swallowed 246 packets of cocaine, each measuring 1cm by 2.5cm. The cause of death was swelling of the brain caused by a drug overdose, prosecutors said.

The Aeromexico plane carrying 198 other passengers resumed its flight to Japan after the body was removed and international protocols were carried out, said the statement.

Transporting narcotics inside human “mules” is a widely used smuggling tactic with drug cartels.

 

 

 

   
