Son reinvented sugar to help diabetic dad

XILINAT Javier Larragoiti (centre) and his Xilinat team in the lab in Mexico City.

Javier Larragoiti was 18 when his father was diagnosed with diabetes. The teenager had just started a degree in chemical engineering in Mexico City. So he dedicated his studies to a side project: Creating an acceptable alternative to help his father and millions of Mexicans like him avoid sugar.

“It’s only when you know someone with this sickness that you realize how common it is and how sugar intake plays a huge role,” he said, according to theguardian.com.

“My dad tried to use stevia and sucralose, just hated the taste, and kept cheating on his diet.”

The young chemist started dabbling with xylitol, a sweet-tasting substance commonly extracted from birch wood and used in products such as chewing gum.

“It has so many good properties for human health, and the same flavor as sugar, but the problem was that producing it was so expensive,” he said.

“So I decided to start working on a cheaper process to make it accessible to everyone.”

Ten years later, Larragoiti has patented a fermentation-based process to turn wasted corn cobs from Mexico’s 27.5 million-ton annual crop into xylitol. It is thereby solving a second problem: What to do with all that agricultural waste that otherwise might be burned, adding greenhouse gases to the overladen atmosphere.

His business, Xilinat (pronounced Hill-Ee-Natt), buys waste from 13 local farmers, producing one ton of the product a year. This month his invention was awarded a prestigious $310,000 Chivas Venture prize award, which will enable him to industrialize production and scale up production tenfold.

Obesity is one of the fastest-growing global health problems. One in seven people are obese and about 10 percent have type 2 diabetes. Since 1980 the rate of obesity has doubled in more than 70 countries.

Larragoiti said that sugary diets are a real problem in Coca-Cola-loving Mexico, which has the world’s second-highest rate of obesity and has successfully taxed sugary drinks to try to combat a main source of the issue.

Paradoxically, another corn byproduct — fructose — is part of the problem, used to make corn syrup that has been linked to increasing obesity in the US.

“It’s kind of ironic,” Larragoiti said.

“High fructose corn syrup is just a bomb of carbs and concentrated sugar that makes a high peak of insulin. It’s many times sweeter than regular glucose. Companies use and pay less and that’s the issue.”