Iranian animation “Am I a Wolf?” wins Japan’s New Face Award

Iranian animation film, ‘Am I a Wolf?’, directed by Amir-Houshang Moein, won New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

The 22nd edition of the Japanese festival is underway in Tokyo from May 27-31 in four categories of Art, Entertainment, Animation and Manga.

The eight-minute digital animation is a short film based on poetry by an Iranian children’s book writer, Afsaneh Sha’ban-Nejad, and produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

Participation in the Japanese festival is the film’s 10th international presence, ISNA wrote.

According to the event’s website, the animation was worthy of the New Face Award for its accurate depiction of the psychology of children.

Children are performing in school in the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The work, which is composed without any dialogue, evokes thoughts among the viewers across any age and culture, according to Japan Media Arts Festival.

Launched in 1997, the Japanese festival is a comprehensive festival of media arts that honors outstanding works from a diverse range of media – from animation and comics to media art and games. Award-winning works are exhibited both within Japan and abroad through various projects and events organized by the Agency of Cultural Affairs, which aims to promote creation, development and understanding.

The 22nd edition of Japan Media Arts Festival has received 4,384 artworks from 102 countries.