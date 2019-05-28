RSS
0324 GMT May 28, 2019

Published: 0218 GMT May 28, 2019

Xavi begins managerial career with Al Sadd

Xavi begins managerial career with Al Sadd
90tv.ir

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez was named as the new manager of Al Sadd on a two-year deal, the Qatar Stars League champion announced on Tuesday.

Xavi, 39, made a record 767 appearances for Barca and 133 for Spain in his illustrious playing career before moving to the Qatari club in 2015 ahead of his transition into coaching, Reuters reported.

He replaces Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who left Al Sadd after leading the Qataris to a 14th league title.

Coming through Barcelona’s academy in 1998, Xavi soon became the heartbeat of the team’s midfield, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before joining Al Sadd.

Al Sadd confirmed Xavi will take charge of the preseason training camp in Girona from July 14-29.

 

   
