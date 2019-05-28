Iran, Pakistan in talks to implement gas pipeline project

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran and Islamabad are in talks on how to commission the long-awaited gas pipeline project that is due to take Iran’s gas supplies to its energy hungry neighbor.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday told reporters that the diplomatic team of Iran had begun new moves, adding the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had started tours and activities which are mostly in Asia and the region, in such countries as Syria, Turkmenistan, India, China and Japan, Fars News Agency reported.

He added that these trips were in line with the national interests of Iran and would soon begin with diplomatic moves with northern neighbors.

Pakistan and Iran signed the agreement in 2009 and the project had to be completed by December 2014. It had the capacity to provide 750 million cubic feet per day of gas.

However, Pakistan halted the project because of the sanctions imposed on Iran.

According to sources, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed the authorities concerned to explore opportunities to complete the project.

The premier also ordered that a reconciliatory approach should be adopted to resolve the issue with Iran.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi recently said Islamabad must work around a way to finish the project despite US sanctions.

The federal minister, while pointing out that several countries had continued trading with Iran despite sanctions, said, “We too need to keep our interests supreme and explore ways for completing the pipeline.”