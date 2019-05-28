Envoy: Iran ready to clear up misunderstandings with Arab states

This photo, taken from the Twitter account of the Embassy of Iran in Paris, shows Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Qassemi (C), who attends a French Senate session titled ‘Reducing Tensions in the Persian Gulf,’ on May 27, 2019.

Iran’s ambassador to France said Tehran stands ready to resolve misunderstandings with certain neighboring Persian Gulf states, underlining the importance of adopting collective measures by all regional countries to guarantee peace and stability.

Bahram Qassemi made the remarks while addressing a conference titled ‘Reducing Tensions in the Persian Gulf,’ which was held at the French Senate on Monday, according to a Twitter post by Iran’s Embassy in Paris.

“We are and have been ready to interact, negotiate and clear misunderstandings with certain Persian Gulf littoral states,” Qassemi said, Press TV reported.

The Iranian official criticized some regional states for their failure “to respond to Iran's call to reduce tensions and make efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region.”

Qassemi was echoing comments by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who said during a visit to Iraq on Sunday that Iran had offered to sign a regional non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf states, and that Tehran would welcome any proposals for dialogue and de-escalation.

Qassemi further noted that Iran has repeatedly voiced its preparedness to sign a non-aggression pact with Persian Gulf Arab states in an effort to “build trust and allay concerns.”

Establishing peace and security in the region could be guaranteed when the interests of all Persian Gulf states are taken into consideration, he said.

Describing the Persian Gulf as “the most important strategic region in the globe,” Qassemi warned that any insecurity and instability in this corner would rapidly affect the entire world.

“Iran firmly believes that no country can guarantee its own peace, stability and security singlehandedly,” he said.

Lasting peace, the official added, requires collective efforts and firm determination on the part of all regional countries.

Qassemi stressed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, adding that the country is not seeking atomic weapons, which have been clearly banned in a fatwa (religious decree) by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Nuclear weapons have never had any place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Qassemi pointed to 14 consecutive reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency confirming Tehran’s adherence to its end of the 2015 multinational nuclear deal.

Having access to peaceful nuclear technology – as stipulated in the deal – is Iran’s “inalienable right,” he pointed out.