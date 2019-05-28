Equatorial Guinea invites Rouhani to 5th Gas Summit of GECF

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo sent a message to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, inviting him to participate in the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to be held in the African country in November.

The invitation was handed over to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh during a Monday meeting in Tehran with Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy Gabriel M. Obiang Lima, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

During the session, the two sides discussed closer cooperation between Tehran and Malabo and the policies of the GECF member states.

The 5th summit will convene in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, on November 26.

The GECF is an international governmental organization which provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among member countries, according to its official website.