0323 GMT May 28, 2019

Published: 0248 GMT May 28, 2019

Rouhani’s adviser: Trump unable to send ‘clear message’

Rouhani’s adviser: Trump unable to send ‘clear message’
IRNA

An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account that even US President Donald Trump, himself, is unable to send a “clear message.”

Hesameddin Ashena posted the message in reaction to Trump’s recent contradictory remarks about Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and P5+1 in July 2015, IRNA reported.

Slamming the Trump administration and US Congress for their lack of unity over the course of nuclear talks with Tehran, he wrote: "US problem in negotiations for signing the JCPOA was that Congress and the administration could not send a unified message about their method of interaction with Iran."

He added following the US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018, the problem was that even the US administration failed to have a unified voice.

"Now, the problem is that even the US president himself cannot send a clear message."

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday, Trump said, "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think that's very smart of them and I think there's a possibility for that to happen also.”

 

 

 

   
