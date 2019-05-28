RSS
News ID: 253452
Published: 0304 GMT May 28, 2019

Louvre 'suffocating' with high volume of visitors, striking workers say

Louvre 'suffocating' with high volume of visitors, striking workers say

The Louvre in Paris closed its doors on May 27, turning away thousands of visitors, after security personnel went on strike. In a statement, the Sud Culture Solidaires Union said that the museum “is suffocating” due to the record number of visitors which totaled 10.2 million last year. “While numbers have increased by more than 20 percent since 2009, the museum has not got any bigger,” the union said.

In a tweet, Louvre officials said that “due to a recent increase in visitor numbers, members of the Musée du Louvre’s reception and security staff are exercising their right to strike. The museum will therefore remain closed all day today (27 May).”

According to theartnewspaper.com, union officials said that the Louvre management is failing to address the issue of overcrowding, and that they are “dismayed” by “the shameful image we give of our establishment.” Staff must deal with “angry visitors” unhappy with conditions while emergency evacuation procedures are inadequate, they said.

The statement adds: “In spite of the museum management’s wish to reduce the number of visitors, and the establishment of working groups dedicated to managing [visitor] flow, particularly in the Room of the States [la Salle des Etats], the obvious lack of [foresight] has only made the situation worse.” Sud Culture Solidaires representatives said they want the museum to employ the right number of staff, and plan to meet on May 29 to discuss their next move.

A spokeswoman for the Louvre confirmed that due to an increase in visitor numbers, “members of the Musée du Louvre’s reception and security staff have exercised their right to strike” and that the museum therefore remained closed on May 27. She added, “Visitor numbers are expected to remain high in the coming days. Only visitors with tickets purchased via the Louvre’s official website are guaranteed admission. For this reason, we strongly recommend booking online.”

 

 

   
