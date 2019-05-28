Newly-unearthed footage shows monarch on her last trip to Ireland

Amazing footage of Queen Victoria was unearthed after being discarded for decades in an archive at a New York museum.

It shows the monarch being greeted by dignitaries on a trip to Ireland in 1900 just one year before she died in what is believed to be the last time she was caught on camera.

In the crisp black-and-white footage, Victoria, who appears to be wearing sunglasses, smiles as she is handed a huge basket of flowers by two girls, who curtsy as they approach her, Daily Mail reported.

She is also seen holding an umbrella which she seems to be using to shade herself from the sun.

The film was discovered by British Film Institute curator Bryony Dixon at the New York Museum of Modern Art, who said she was stunned when she came across it.

Dixon said, “I nearly fell off my chair because I’d never seen Victoria in close-up before. It is completely unique because you can see the Queen’s face for the first time properly since 1900, since this was shown ... you can see her expressions, you can see her in movement, rather than just as a stiff portrait or a still photograph.”

She added that the footage ‘humanizes’ the monarch because it shows her smiling instead of the stoic expression she often displayed in official portraits throughout her 63-year reign.

Dixon said, “It’s very rare to see her smiling. She doesn’t in any of her portraits, so it humanizes her, I think, for the first time.”

She added, “Queen Victoria was always very up to date with technology and she was interested in art. She was interested in photography, in particular, so here, instead of a posed photo or painting, we see her in movement.”

The smiling footage comes as a new exhibition on the Isle of Wight has also highlighted the ‘stiff and proper’ monarch’s softer side.

Victoria was born in 1819 to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn, the fourth son of King George III.

Both the Duke and the King died in 1820, and Victoria was raised under close supervision by her mother, Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld.

She inherited the throne at the age of 18, after her father’s three elder brothers had all died, leaving no surviving legitimate children.

Victoria married her first cousin Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1840 and they had nine children.

They married their offspring into royal and noble families across the continent, earning Victoria the nickname ‘the grandmother of Europe’.

But after Albert’s death in 1861, she retreated from public appearances and became known for wearing black and living in mourning.

However, she remained popular throughout her reign and had Golden and Diamond Jubilees that saw huge public celebrations.

She was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, at 63 years and seven months, until Queen Elizabeth II broke the record in September 2015.

Queen Victoria died in January 1901 and was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.