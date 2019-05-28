US walks out of UN arms forum as Venezuela takes chair

The United States walked out of the Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday to protest against Venezuela assuming the rotating presidency of the UN-sponsored forum – as it did a year ago when Syria took the chair.

As Venezuela took up the one-month presidency of the Geneva talks, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood left the session and announced a “boycott” while Maduro ambassador Jorge Valero chairs it, Reuters reported.

The Trump administration, which has stepped up sanctions against the government of Nicolas Maduro, has not ruled out military action to remove what it considers an illegitimate government.

“We have to try to do what we can to prevent these types of states from presiding over international bodies,” Wood told reporters.

A representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, the “interim leader”, should assume the seat, Wood said.

Latin American delegations including Argentina, Brazil and Chile who also recognize Guaido stayed away from the conference. Syria and Russia denounced what they called its politicization. Valero condemned the move.

“We regret that the representative of the United States and its docile allies continue to bring to this forum matters that are outside the mandate of the CD,” he told a news briefing.

“It is not a forum for coup-mongering.”

More than $4.5 billion in Venezuelan assets have been frozen or confiscated under US-led sanctions that are crippling vital imports of food and medicines, Valero added.

Maduro maintains control over Venezuela’s state institutions, calls Guaido a puppet of Washington and blames US sanctions for a hyperinflationary economic meltdown and humanitarian crisis.