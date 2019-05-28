UK watchdog probing Islamophobia in ruling party

A spokeswoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Tuesday that the body had received complaints about the increase of hate and abuse attacks against Muslims among members and supporters of the Tory party, Presstv Reported.

“We have received complaints regarding the Conservative party and are considering them in line with our usual processes,” said the official.

“As part of our standard process, we have written to the Conservative party to ask for information in order to help assess the complaints,” she added.

The announcement comes hours after The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) filed a complaint to the EHRC about a visible inaction on the side of the government and the ruling Conservatives on the spread of Islamophobic comments among senior politicians and party members.

MCB secretary general said the organization was forced to lodge a complaint as Tory authorities had repeatedly failed to address the case.

“It is a sad day for us to have brought this complaint to the doors of the EHRC, but the concerns of Muslims at large about Islamophobia within the Conservative party have fallen on deaf ears,” said Harun Rashid Khan.

Khan said Islamophobia had become so prevalent among the Conservatives and their supporters that it could no longer be tolerated as a minor problem related top certain individuals within the party.

“We have taken this step after an unprecedented number of cases have been brought to our attention, suggesting a culture within the Conservative party where Islamophobia is not only widespread, but institutional,” he said.

Experts believe senior Tory politician have helped hate crimes against Muslims in the UK surge through their Islamophobic comments.

Reports last year suggested attacks and abuses against Muslim women had increased after former foreign minister Boris Johsnon compared the women wearing burqas to bank-robbers and letterboxes.