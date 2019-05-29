Rouhani: Talks possible if US lifts sanctions, meets commitments

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signaled on Wednesday that talks with the United States is possible if Washington will lift sanctions and meet its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The president remarks came days after his American counterpart Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear program is conceivable.

“Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments and return to the negotiating table, which they themselves left, the road is not closed,” Rouhani told a cabinet session.

The president said if the US chooses “another way and returns to justice and law, the Iranian nation will keep the road open to you.”

He added that Iran does not base its decisions on words and needs to see actions in place.

“Our people judge you by your actions, not your words” Rouhani added.

The US withdrew last year from the international nuclear deal with Tehran, and is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to shut down Iran’s economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.

Rouhani also rejected the US claims that its hostile campaign of sanctions only targets the Iranian establishment, rather than ordinary people.

“The enemy has, in fact, launched a war against the Iranian people by imposing sanctions on the country.”

Rouhani drew attention to how the enemies have been forced to alter their hostile discourse in the face of the Iranian people’s resistance.

Trump said on Monday: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”

The US president also said he'd back Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to open a communication with Iran. Trump said: "I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they'd like to talk, we'll talk also."

But Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was unimpressed with Trump’s offer for talks, saying the US president should make his intentions clear about any negotiations with Iran through actions, not words.

“Actions – not words – will show whether or not that's Donald Trump's intent,” Zarif said in a tweet on Monday.

Japanese media have reported that Abe is considering a visit to Iran next month. The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified government sources, said Friday that Abe's visit would be likely in mid-June. Earlier this month, Zarif visited Tokyo.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States since Washington deployed military resources including a carrier strike group and bombers and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears of a conflict.

Iran has called the deployment "very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security."

Reuters, AP and Press TV contributed to this story.