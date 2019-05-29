RSS
May 29, 2019

News ID: 253493
May 29, 2019

Nigeria's Buhari starts a second term packed with challenges

Nigeria's Buhari starts a second term packed with challenges
AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS
Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in on Wednesday for a second term at the helm a country struggling with a sluggish economy and a decade-long terrorism.

The 76-year-old former military leader read out his oath but made no other immediate comments at the open air ceremony in the capital Abuja, Reuters reported.

He took 56 percent of votes in February’s presidential election after promising to end violence in the northeast, extend welfare programs and kick-start growth with a program of road and rail construction.

But the fighting with the terrorists of Boko Haram and other groups has shown no sign of abating.

A separate surge of bandit attacks and other violence in the northwest has forced 20,000 refugees to flee to neighboring Niger, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

 

   
KeyWords
Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari
a second term
Iran daily
 
