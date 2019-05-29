Muslims worldwide to mark International Quds Day on Friday

Millions of Muslims in Iran and other countries will take to the streets on Friday to show their solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories and its atrocities against the oppressed people.

The rallies are held annually on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to mark International Quds Day.

Commenting on the International Quds Day in a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani hailed the Palestinian people’s defense achievements over the past years, according to Press TV.

He said resistance fighters are today responding to the Israeli regime’s missiles with "missiles rather than stones."

“There was a time when the people of Palestine had only stones at their disposal to defend themselves,” Rouhani added.

“Today, however, Palestinians are capable of giving crushing responses to Israelis thanks to their endeavors, sacrifices and domestic industry,” the president noted.

“Today, missiles are answered with missiles.”

Rouhani further pointed to the recent flare-up of tensions initiated by Israeli air raids against the blockaded Gaza Strip, highlighting how Palestinian resistance factions had rained down missiles on the Israeli-occupied territories and forced the regime’s military to retreat within 48 hours.

The Israeli regime’s “Iron Dome” system failed to intercept the missiles that were fired by Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza, he stressed.

Rouhani urged the Iranian people to turn out en masse for Friday's rallies, and to show their all-time support for the Palestinian nation in the face of Israel until ultimate victory.

Detailing the plight of Palestinians, he said the Western-backed Israeli occupation had robbed back-to-back Palestinian generations of their safety and freedom.

“As their brothers, other Muslims cannot remain silent in the face of the displacement of a great nation in such manner,” the president asserted.

He further slammed US move in late 2017 to recognize the holy occupied city of Al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” which flew in the face of Palestinians’ historical demand that the city’s eastern part serve as the capital of their future state.

‘Failure of the Century’

He also criticized the secretive and controversial US-devised deal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Washington has kept the plan, which President Donald Trump has hailed as “the deal of century,” under wraps. Leaked information, however, indicate that it features serious violations of the Palestinian’s age-old demands.

Rouhani lambasted the plan as “the failure of the century,” warning, “Today, a plot is in the works against not only Palestine but the entire region.”