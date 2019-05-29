Clergyman stabbed to death in SW Iran; assailant arrested

TABNAK NEWS AGENCY Mohammad Khorsand, the late Friday prayers leader of Kazeroun, the southwestern Iranian province of Fars, is seen in this photo.

An assailant carried out a fatal stabbing attack against a local clergyman in the southwestern Iranian province of Fars.

The murderer approached Mohammad Khorsand, Kazeroun’s Friday prayers leader, in the early hours of Wednesday as he was leaving a religious ceremony together with his wife, Iranian news agencies reported.

The attacker asked the victim for a selfie before stabbing him and running away. Khorsand later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, according to Press TV.

The assailant, however, was successfully tracked down and arrested at a park, IRNA quoted Colonel Kavous Mohammadi, the deputy for social affairs at Fars Law Enforcement Authority, as saying.

Ahmad Ahmadizadeh, an official with the Provincial Governor’s Office, also told the agency that an investigation was underway into the motive of the attacker, who has not yet been identified.

Last month, an assailant gunned down a theological student in the western Iranian province of Hamadan. The murderer was quickly identified by local security forces and was killed during an armed confrontation.