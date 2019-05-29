Iran, Russia discuss regional, int’l developments

Iran and Russia discussed various issues latest international and regional issues and developments in a meeting between the two countries’ senior officials in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, also talked about ways to boost bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In addition, the two senior diplomats discussed the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and P5+1 in July 2015.

The details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed.

Ryabkov entered Tehran earlier in the day on a one-day visit for talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

He told reporters ahead of the trip that he would discuss the agreement in the wake of Iran’s recent decision to stop fulfilling some of its commitments in reaction to the US violations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced it is closely following developments in the implementation of the deal.

On Saturday, Ryabkov told Sputnik that a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA should be held as soon as possible.

US talks

At the moment, Tehran has no plans for talks, neither direct nor indirect, with Washington while being "under pressure", Araqchi told Sputnik on the same day.

He added that the US must provide compensation for the losses that Iran has suffered over the last year due to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal back in May 2018.

"What we expect them [to do] is to respect the JCPOA, to compensate for Iran's losses […] and to respect Iran's rights in the deal", the deputy minister said.

On May 8, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement saying Tehran is no longer fulfilling some of its obligations under the JCPOA, setting a two-month deadline for the remaining parties to fulfill their undertakings.

Speaking at a cabinet session on the same day, President Hassan Rouhani said the five remaining parties to the JCPOA – Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany – have been informed of Tehran’s decision to refuse to continue honoring two commitments under the deal.

He said Iran stops selling any enriched uranium above the 300-kilogram limit in exchange for yellow cake and also stops selling its heavy water above the limit of 130 tons.

The president also announced that the parties to the JCPOA will have 60 days to come to the negotiating table and fulfill Iran’s main interests under the nuclear deal, especially regarding oil sales and banking interactions.

If Iran does not achieve the desired results after 60 days, it will take two more measures and stop observing the limit on uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent purity, he added.

The president said Iran will also make a new decision about its Arak heavy water reactor – which was planned to be renovated with the participation of the JCPOA parties – after the 60-day deadline.

Rouhani also threatened that Iran will take a “decisive measure” if the JCPOA parties would intend to send Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council.

Iran’s announcement came a year after US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases.