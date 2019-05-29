Chinese envoy hails Iran’s role in securing regional stability

Political Desk

Iran plays a prominent and excellent role in ensuring security and stability in the region and, particularly, fighting against terrorism, said the Chinese ambassador to Tehran.

Pang Sen made the remarks in a meeting with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to Iran's Parliament speaker, in Tehran on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

He added Chinese officials attach great importance to expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic in various fields.

The two sides’ considerable capabilities and capacities can help them further foster friendly ties with each other, the ambassador said.

Condemning US pressures on Iran and verbal threats made by officials of President Donald Trump’s administration against Tehran, he stressed that the era of unilateralism and pressuring independent countries is over.

Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran and Beijing are witnessing growing relations in different areas, particularly the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Good talks and cooperation on the international and regional issues are underway between Iran and China, he noted.

Describing as harsh and inappropriate the tone adopted by US officials toward Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said nobody in Iran pays attention to the White House officials’ political literature.

Chinese officials have repeatedly declared that they are against US unilateral sanctions against independent countries including Iran.