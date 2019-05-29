Iran expecting rise in hydroelectric power generation this summer

Iran will increase its generation of hydroelectric power by 106 percent this summer, said the Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Qassem Taqizadeh Khamesi.

With the studies in this regard, it is predicted that the generation of electricity in hydroelectric power plants of the country would hit 5,300-megawatts, Taqizadeh Khamesi said, as reported by Fars News Agency.

Also, the official called on people of the country to observe the consumption pattern of drinking water since the status of next year’s precipitation is not known yet.

In early February, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that the power generation of the country has increased by 11.4 times since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Ardakanian said that Iran had moved up 24 ranks in terms of the generation of electricity in the past forty years.

According to statistics, Iran’s world ranking in power generation was promoted from 38 to 14 and, presently, the Ministry of Energy is exchanging electricity with Iran’s neighbors.

He made the remarks on February 2 in a press briefing held at the venue of the Ministry of Energy, where he evaluated the performance of his ministry in the past forty years, and added, “With coordination made in this regard, a contract will be inked between Iran and Iraq for exporting electricity from the Islamic Republic of Iran to this neighboring country in a three-year plan.”