Leader appoints new air defense commanders

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in separate decrees, appointed the commander of the newly established Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army, and the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

In a decree, the Leader appointed Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the current chief commander of the Iranian Army, as the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Press TV reported.

In the decree, the Leader urged General Mousavi to use all the facilities and capacities of the country's Armed Forces to defend the Iranian airspace and reinforce the integrated and strong network of Iran's air defense command and control.

In a separate decree, the Leader appointed Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard as the commander of the newly established Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army.

General Sabahifard was chosen upon the joint recommendation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, and the recommendation of the army chief.

In his decree, Ayatollah Khamenei called on General Sabahifard to pay special attention to the internal growth and strengthening of the Air Defense Force, particularly through professional training of forces and up-to-date maintenance and optimum use of the equipment.

The new commander was also urged to keep the Air Defense Force vigilant and use various defense methods while maintaining an effective interaction with the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

Sabahifard was previously in charge of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.