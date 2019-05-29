RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0253 GMT May 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253504
Published: 0229 GMT May 29, 2019

Hashemian named Wilmots's Iranian assistant

Hashemian named Wilmots's Iranian assistant
VFL BOCHUM
Vahid Hashemian (C)

Sports Desk

Vahid Hashemian, a former Iranian international striker, was named Marc Wilmots’s second assistant in the country’s national team coaching staff.

The newly-appointed Belgian made the announcement during his first press conference in Tehran on Wednesday.

Wilmots said he picked Hashemian as a member of his staff because he ‘knows all about Iranian football and culture’ and he speaks German fluently, which makes it easier for the two to communicate.

The 42-year-old Iranian will join Manuel Ferreira – Wilmots’s long-serving assistant – on Iran’s bench.

Hashemian made 50 appearances in the Iranian outfit – scoring 15 – before calling time on his international career in 2009.

The former striker of Bundesliga sides, Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 and VFL Bochum, played a massive part in Iran’s qualification for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Vahid Hashemian
Marc Wilmots
assistant
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2396 sec