Hashemian named Wilmots's Iranian assistant

Sports Desk

Vahid Hashemian, a former Iranian international striker, was named Marc Wilmots’s second assistant in the country’s national team coaching staff.

The newly-appointed Belgian made the announcement during his first press conference in Tehran on Wednesday.

Wilmots said he picked Hashemian as a member of his staff because he ‘knows all about Iranian football and culture’ and he speaks German fluently, which makes it easier for the two to communicate.

The 42-year-old Iranian will join Manuel Ferreira – Wilmots’s long-serving assistant – on Iran’s bench.

Hashemian made 50 appearances in the Iranian outfit – scoring 15 – before calling time on his international career in 2009.

The former striker of Bundesliga sides, Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 and VFL Bochum, played a massive part in Iran’s qualification for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.