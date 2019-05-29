Iran-Qatar trade not affected by pressures

Chairman of Iran-Qatar Chamber of Commerce Adnan Mousapour announced that trade between the two countries is being followed in a normal status, absolutely unaffected by pressures from the US and some regional states.

Mousapour said that despite international pressure on Qatar, the two sides have always been determined to continue their trade relations as far as they could, and through the many efforts that have been made over the past few days all the problems have been resolved, reported Fars News Agency.

He added that trade restrictions with Qatar have been removed and now there is no particular problem in trade relations between the two countries.

Mousapour went on saying, “Accordingly, exports are carried out in all areas except for iron and copper, petroleum derivatives, and oil, gas and chemicals.”

“Over the past days, there were restrictions on all sectors, apart from clothing and food, which have now all been removed,” he stressed.

In February, a leading newspaper in the UAE said Washington is fearful of the growing relations between Iran and Qatar, claiming that Qatar’s all-out support and financial aid to Iran have weakened Washington’s attempts to sanction Tehran.

The Arabic-language Al-Ittihad newspaper quoted US foreign policy experts as saying that the policymakers in the White House are analyzing Doha’s behavior, which indicates that undoubtedly Qatar is showing a greater tendency towards Iran than standing beside Washington.