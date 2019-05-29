Gazprom still considering participation in projects in Iran: Official

The evaluation of potential participation in projects in Iran is still underway by Gazprom, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top gas producer Vitaly Markelov said.

“Our work on entering the projects in Iran has not been completed yet, which is why it is too early to speak where gas from Iran will run. As of today we are at the stage of considering our participation in projects in Iran,” Markelov was quoted as saying by TASS.

A joint coordination committee with the Iranian side "considers all those issues," Markelov added.

Iran and Oman reached an agreement in 2015 to construct a gas pipeline. Supplies were planned at 28 million cubic meters of gas per day within 15 years.

Gazprom reported on December 14, 2017, that it had signed a roadmap on the implementation of projects in Iran and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on an LNG project in Iran.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of November 2018, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a number of memoranda of cooperation in the gas sector.

The documents stipulate partnership in the field of development of Iranian gas fields, gas transporting and monetizing.