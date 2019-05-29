RSS
0253 GMT May 29, 2019

Published: 0241 GMT May 29, 2019

Brutal Nadal through to French Open third round

KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
Rafael Nadal is in action during his second-round match against German Yannick Maden in the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, on May 29, 2019.

Rafa Nadal left German qualifier Yannick Maden no hope as he booked his ticket for the third round of the French Open in ruthless fashion with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

The defending champion, chasing a record-extending 12th title at Roland Garros, powered through the first two sets before being slightly bothered in the third, Reuters reported.

But the second seed from Spain, who looks to become the first player to win a Grand Slam title 12 times, stayed business like when Maden broke back for 4-4 and the contest ended when the world number 114 returned wide.

“He’s a good player, he had won four matches — three in qualifications — going into this match, he had gained confidence,” an always gracious Nadal told a courtside interviewer on Court Suzanne Lenglen, where he has never lost.

His only two defeats in 90 matches here happened on the main Court Philippe Chatrier.

“For me it is an important victory, playing here in Paris, at Roland Garros, is always incredible,” the 32-year-old added.

Nadal will take on Belgian David Goffin, the 27th seed, for a place in the fourth round.

 

   
Rafa Nadal
French Open
third round
Iran
IranDaily
 
