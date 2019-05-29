Rohani: Cultural ties help introduce Tehran Symphony Orchestra to world

Cultural relations play a significant role in introducing Tehran Symphony Orchestra and its programs to other countries, the orchestra’s head Shahrdad Rohani said.

Based on the programs developed for the current Persian year (started March 21, 2019), the first two performances were staged with two guest conductors, he said.

The first program hosted Iranian composer Manouchehr Sahbai on April 17 and 18 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, and the second received Nassir Heydarian as the guest conductor, IRNA wrote.

Tehran Symphony Orchestra is also scheduled to celebrate German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday by performing a concert on March 8, 2020.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 will be performed during the concert, which will be held at Vahdat Hall.

Rohani said, “Iran will host several guest conductors including Iranians who are outside Iran as well as European ones.”

The Iranian orchestra is also programmed to have a joint program with Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi in the next month, he said.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Rohani said, “I will conduct the first part and she will be responsible for the second.”

“We are seeking to hold a concert in late July, including pieces from Mexican, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish and Australian composers,” he said, adding that the program will help promote cultural ties.

He said that all nations can get closer through cultural cooperation which will also influence relations in other fields.