Envoy: Iran plays major role in dialogue of religions

Iran’s Ambassador to Slovenia Kazem Shafei highlighted Iran’s major role in promoting inter-religious dialogue, which is underway in world.

He made the remark while addressing an international conference on dialogue among religions which kicked off in Slovenia with the participation of scholars from Iran, Slovenia, Austria, and Germany, IRNA wrote.

The conference was hosted by Science and Research Center of Koper (SRC Koper), with the cooperation of Iran’s association of philosophy of science and research centers in Austria and Germany.

Shafei said he regretted that due to huge challenges resulting from injustice, violence, racism, and extremism, instances of brutal killings, such as the cases that occurred in New Zealand and Sri Lanka, keep occurring.

Emphasizing the importance of dialogue among the followers of various religions, he said, such meetings have set the stage for creating a feeling of fraternity, interaction and mutual understanding among people.

The efforts also contribute to moving toward a world free of oppression, war, immorality, full of ethical principles, peace, justice and spirituality, he added.

The conference, held in the Adriatic city of Portorož, wrapped up on Wednesday.