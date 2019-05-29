RSS
0802 GMT May 29, 2019

Published: 0256 GMT May 29, 2019

Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ wins award in Chile

Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ wins award in Chile

Iranian animation, ‘The Last Fiction,’ directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, grabbed the best animation award at the third Southern Cone International Film Festival (FICCSUR) in Chile.

‘The Last Fiction’ is an animated account based on the story of ‘Zahhak,’ a tale from the Iranian national epic, ‘Shahnameh’ (‘The Book of Kings’), which is written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The 120-minute-long animation offers a different perspective to ancient Iranian heroes and legends mentioned in Ferdowsi's magnum opus, ifilmtv.vom reported.

Some popular Iranian actors were in the animation’s voice acting lineup including Parviz Parastouei, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kosari, Ashkan Khatibi, Farrokh Nemati, Hassan Pourshirazi, Majid Mozaffari, Shaqayeq Farahani, Melika Sharifinia, Akbar Zanjanpour, Zoheir Yari, and Bita Farrahi.

The top-rated animation has been awarded in a number of domestic and international festivals, including the AJAYU International Animation Festival in Peru, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea and the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

The FICCSUR is a film festival that takes place in Valparaiso, Chile. The aim of the event is to have a worldwide festival of films, from all continents with different cultures and languages.

 

 

   
