News ID: 253518 Published: 0402 GMT May 29, 2019

Political commentator Jason Unruhe says Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar al-Ja’afari has sent a warning to the American forces illegally deployed to Syria by stressing the Damascus government’s resolve to rid the entire country of terrorists and foreign forces.

The senior diplomat told a UN Security Council session on Tuesday that “Syria will liberate all its territory from terrorism and from any illegitimate foreign presence in the country”, Presstv Reported.

