Bannon describes Trump Organization as 'criminal enterprise'

The shocking comments are contained in the upcoming book Siege: Trump Under Fire, written by Michael Wolff, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday, saying it obtained a copy of the book.

The book, which will be published on June 4, describes the second year of the Trump administration and is a sequel to Fire and Fury: Trump in the White House, which was a bestseller in 2018, Presstv Reported.

Wolff writes: “Trump was vulnerable because for 40 years he had run what increasingly seemed to resemble a semi-criminal enterprise.” He then quotes Bannon as saying: “I think we can drop the ‘semi’ part.”

Bannon, a leading promoter of far-right populism, served as White House Chief Strategist during the first seven months of Trump's term before he was removed in August 2017. He was a major source for Fire and Fury.

Among other claims in that book, Bannon described as “treasonous” a famous meeting at Trump Tower in New York City between Donald Trump Jr, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Russian lawyer.

Wolff also quotes Bannon as saying that investigations into Trump’s finances will offer evidence of the underlying criminality of Trump's company and cause even his most ardent supporters to abandon him.

“This is where it isn’t a witch hunt – even for the hard core, this is where he turns into just a crooked business guy, and one worth $50 million instead of $10 billion.”

“Not the billionaire he said he was, just another scumbag.”