ACL2019: Iran’s Zobahan to face Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad in Round of 16

Iran’s Zobahan held at a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in their last group match in 2019 AFC Champions League on Wednesday night to earn the top spot in Group A and a Round of 16 date with other Saudi rival Al Ittihad.

Both Zobahan and Al Nassr had secured qualification to the Round of 16 after Matchday Five. A draw or a Zobahan win meant it was the Iranians who face the Al Ittihad, while Al Nassr face Group B leaders Al Wahda of the UAE, according to IRNA.

With this draw, Aliraza Mansourian’s men reached 12 points above Al Nassr with 10 points.

The match had been scheduled to take place on May 21 in Karbala, Iraq but was postponed and moved to an alternative venue for security reasons.

As other three Iranian representatives failed to advance from their groups, Zobahan is Iran’s only representative which still remains in the tournament.