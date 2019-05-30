Russia rejects US claim of violating nuclear test ban treaty

Russia has categorically dismissed a claim by the United States that Moscow may be conducting nuclear tests in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, claimed on Wednesday that Russia was “probably not adhering to” the CTBT by conducting low-level nuclear testing at a site in the Arctic, presstv.ir reported.

“We categorically reject these allegations,” Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, adding that the allegation resembled a “well-planned, concerted attack not only on Russia but on the arms control regime and the whole strategic stability architecture.”

Under the treaty, both sides had been banned from creating ground-launch nuclear missiles with ranges from 500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers. The pact also led to the elimination of nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles.

Following the US move to suspend its obligations under the treaty, Russia warned that the collapse of the agreement would spark an arms race.

Putin, however, said Moscow would not deploy any new missiles unless Washington did so.