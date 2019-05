Quds Day aims to defend Palestinians’ right to vote: Iranian minister

On the eve of international rallies of Quds Day, Iranian Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi said on Thursday that Quds Day aims to defend Palestinians’ right to vote.

“It’s more than forty years from Camp David to Deal of the Century. US peace further fueled war and violence in the region from Carter to Trump,” Salehi wrote in his official Twitter account, IRNA reported.

Sustainable peace lies in the return of democracy in Palestine, Salehi said, underlining that the Palestinian residents and refugees have to be allowed to participate in the government making process.