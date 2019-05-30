Iran denies allegations on intervention in other countries

Iran denied on Thursday allegations made by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf about what he described as Iran’s interference in the affairs of other countries.

Reza Najafi, the Director of Peace and International Security Department of Foreign Ministry, who leads the Iranian delegation to the foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, expressed hope that the OIC meeting would focus on the main priority of the Muslim world which is the Palestinian issue, according to IRNA.

He stressed that Iran categorically rejects the allegations.

As one of the founding members of OIC, he noted, Iran hopes that the meeting, which is being held in the holy month of Ramadan, would further strengthen unity among the Muslim Ummah.