Migrants stranded in Bosnia sleeping rough and dying: Red Cross

Thousands of migrants and refugees, stranded in Bosnia on their way to Western Europe, are sleeping rough in parks and abandoned buildings and some have died, the Red Cross said on Thursday, according to Reuters.com.

She said three migrants sheltering in a derelict building a few weeks ago burned to death when a candle they were using caused a fire. Another migrant fell from the top floor of a building he was sheltering in, and another set himself on fire and killed himself last week in desperation.

Red Cross volunteers help to prepare meals for 3,000 people a day in five migrant centers across Bosnia, while mobile teams provide people on the move with food, water, clothes, blankets, psycho-social support and first aid.

The migrants also face the hazard of landmines left from Bosnia’s war in the 1990s. Bosnia is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in Europe.

Most of the migrants are concentrated in the western towns of Bihac and Velika Kladusa where authorities say resources are overstretched. They have requested that the three transit centers there be closed and residents moved elsewhere.

Ethnically-divided Bosnia has not formed a government seven months after a general election. State institutions in charge of migration and asylum issues are operating in a care-taking capacity.