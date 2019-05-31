Iran stuns Italy in VNL opener

volleyball.world Iran’s Amir Ghafour (top) hits a serve against Italy during a 2019 Volleyball Nations League match in Jiangmen, southern China, on May 31, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran got off to a flying start at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL), overcoming Italy 3-1 on Friday.

Having lost the first set, Igor Kolaković’s men bounced back from a three-point deficit at the second technical timeout of the second set to beat the European powerhouse 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 in a Pool 1 opener in Jiangmen, southern China.

Amir Ghafour made the biggest contribution to Iran’s victory with 20 points with Milad Ebadipour, Pouria Faezi and Ali Shafiei chipping in nine apiece.

Italy’s Gabriele Nelli and Oleg Antonov got 20 and 12 points to their names, respectively.

Iran will face the host China today before taking on Germany in the last round of the pool’s games on Sunday.