Amid Huawei row, China to list 'unreliable' foreign entities that harm Chinese firms

JASON LEE/REUTERS Containers are seen at a logistics center near Tianjin Port, in northern China, on May 16, 2019.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will draft a list of foreign companies, organizations and individuals that it deems “unreliable” for harming Chinese companies, state-run China National Radio reported.

The “unreliable entities list” will apply to those who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and “seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese companies, the report said, citing the ministry spokesman Gao Feng, Reuters reported.

The ministry will disclose more details of the list soon, the report said.

The move, which does not single out any countries or companies, comes amid US-China tensions that have sharply escalated since Washington put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans US firms from doing business with the Chinese telecoms equipment giant.

‘Use Huawei and lose access to our data’

The United States raised the pressure on Western allies in a war of attrition over next-generation networks on Friday, saying countries that allow China’s Huawei to build their telecoms infrastructure could be cut off from crucial intelligence data.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued the warning after meeting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany, which has so far stood with Britain and France in declining calls to ban the state-owned manufacturer from the 5G networks now being built.

In the latest sign of escalating trans-Atlantic tensions over trade and security, Pompeo, on the first leg of a five-day European tour, said that while countries would take a “sovereign decision” on which equipment to use, that decision would have consequences.

“(There is) a risk we will have to change our behavior in light of the fact that we can’t permit data on private citizens or data on national security to go across networks that we don’t have confidence (in),” he told a news conference.

Pompeo later met Chancellor Angela Merkel for brief talks before flying on to Switzerland, describing Germany as “a great, important partner and ally of the United States.”

Pompeo urged close ally Britain this month not to use Huawei’s technology to build new 5G networks because of concerns it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying.

The US is at odds with its German allies on a host of issues, from trade to military spending and nuclear non-proliferation.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, responding to similar comments on Huawei made by US Vice President Mike Pence in Canada on Thursday, said the US had yet to prove that Huawei’s products presented a security risk.

“We hope that the United States can stop these mistaken actions which are not at all commensurate with their status and position as a big country,” said spokesman Geng Shuang.

US workers sent home

The Financial Times reported Friday that the tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous US employees working at its Chinese headquarters, AP reported.

The newspaper quoted Huawei’s chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on the US Commerce Department’s “Entity List,” which effectively bars American firms from selling technology to Huawei without government approval.