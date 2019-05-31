Japan’s April oil imports from Iran at 141,712 bpd: METI

Japan imported 141,712 bpd of crude oil from Iran in April before the expiry of US sanction waivers on May 2, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The volume imported in March, 292,648 bpd, was the highest level since September 2016, spglobal.com reported.

On a year-on-year basis, the Iranian inflows in April, however, spiked 358.5 percent as Japanese refiners intended to complete their imports of Iranian oil by mid-April, when there was a lack of clarity over whether the US would extend the waivers.

The US government announced in late April that it would end all sanction waivers on Iranian oil imports, due to expire May 2.

The country’s Ecuadorian crude oil imports hit 40,248 bpd in April, surging 69.6 percent from March and 91.9 percent from the same month of last year, according to METI data.

Imports from Kuwait and Iraq in April also jumped 52.4 percent and 310.1 percent month-on-month to 329,659 bpd and 127,274 bpd, respectively.