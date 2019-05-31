Iran’s mineral exports increase

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that the export of minerals from the country experienced a significant leap in terms of value and weight in the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21-April 20).

IRICA announced that about 1.89 million tons of non-oil mineral products worth $121 million, were exported during the one-month period, showing a 21 percent and 43 percent increase in terms of weight and value, respectively, reported Fars News Agency.

The released figures indicated that 8.527 million tons of products, including gas condensates, valued at $2.547 billion, were exported in the first month of the current year, registering a 7.6 percent and 18.3 percent growth in terms of weight and value, respectively, as compared to the same period of the preceding year.

In report added that 7.921 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $3.115 billion, were exported during the month to April 20.

Earlier this year, the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said that government considered non-oil exports as a driving force behind the economic development of the country, reassuring the people that exporting more is high on the agenda of the country in the current year.

“Iran enjoys high potentials in various sectors to materialize the most economic objectives, especially in the field of brands,” Rahmani said in February.