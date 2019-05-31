Iranians awarded in Spanish Imagineindia festival

The 18th edition of Imagineindia International Film Festival in Madrid came to an end awarding Iranians in three sections.

The Iranian film, ‘Appendix,’ by Hossein Namazi, which was screened in the Official Section of the festival, won the Best Screenplay Award.

Iranian actress, Hedieh Tehrani, received the Special Jury Award for Best Actress for her role in ‘Orange Days,’ by Arash Lahooti. In addition, Amir-Ali Danaei and Reza Akbarpour were granted the Special Jury Award for Best Actor for their roles in Lahooti’s film, ISNA wrote.

‘Appendix’ narrates the events in a hospital, a place full of anxiety and concern. It won Best Screenplay at the 47th Festival du Nouveau Cinéma in Montréal in 2018.

‘Orange Days’ portrays an assertive forty-plus woman, played by Hedieh Tehrani, involved in the male-dominated orange business. She employs a group of seasonal female workers to harvest oranges in northern Iran. She gets the largest order in the region in a particular year – a development most of her male competitors are averse to.

Iran’s short film, ‘Manicure,’ was screened in the Short Film section of the festival but failed to receive any award.

The 18th Imagineindia festival was held May 17-31 in Madrid, Spain. The festival is mainly devoted to promote friendship and cooperation between the Indian Subcontinent, the rest of Asia and Spain and, along with it, the European Union.

Its aim is to showcase and focus attention on films coming mainly from India, but with some concessions to the other countries of the Indian Subcontinent and the rest of Asia, in order to contribute to the better comprehension of the Indian culture, and to the development of more fluid relations among the Indian Subcontinent and Europe.