Muslims rally on International Quds Day, condemn US 'deal of century'

IRNA Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks to reporters during the International Quds Day rallies in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019.

Millions of people in Iran and elsewhere marked the International Quds Day to condemn a Middle East plan touted by US President Donald Trump as the "deal of the century."

Iranians took to the streets in massive numbers on Friday after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called this year's rallies more important than ever, Press TV reported.

People in Tehran and other cities flocked to main streets to support Palestinians who are facing the dangerous prospect of a sellout of their rights through the US plan.

Demonstrators carried banners with slogans such as “Al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine” and “Death to America” as well as "No to the deal of the century."

‘Bankruptcy of the century’

President Hassan Rouhani, who attended the rallies in Tehran, said the "deal of the century" would be the "bankruptcy of the century" for its sponsors and "definitely will not come to a fruition."

He said Quds Day is "the day of confrontation of all Muslims with the world's aggressors and the event's message is that Palestine will be alive forever and al-Quds will remain for Muslims."

"We have no doubt that the ultimate victory will be for the righteous and Palestine and Palestine, and that the land of Palestine will be a safe place for Muslims, Christians and Jews," Rouhani added.

‘Doomed to failure’

Also attending the rallies in Tehran on Friday, Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said the presence of the people will doom "the deal of the century” to failure and bring historic disgrace upon those Arab leaders who accompany the Zionist regime.

Imam Khomeini mapped out a very important strategy for the Palestinian people, which, in fact, was the presence of people on the scene to support Palestinians, he added.

Jahangiri noted that this strategy was formulated based on the assumption that whenever dependent and reactionary Arab states refrain from pursuing the Palestinians’ cause and aspirations leaving the oppressed people alone, Muslims across the world stand up in their support.

He also stressed that the present historic juncture is the one at which US president, turning a blind eye to all international agreements and deals, has proposed the “the deal of the century.”

“This proposal has been made with the aim of ignoring all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

‘Not for sale’

Also taking part in the rallies, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “To remain in power and achieve their goals, some Arab leaders harbor the illusion that standing with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu can help make their wishes come true. However, the question is how Netanyahu, who has not been able to protect and support even Israel, itself, by building the Iron Dome, can back these states.”

He said the message of these rallies is that “al-Quds is not for sale.”

“Al-Quds neither belongs to the US to grant it to Israel, nor can the Zionist regime have any claim to it.”

He noted that al-Quds belongs to Muslims and Palestinians.

Similar rallies were planned across the world, including in many Muslim countries as well as in Europe and America, to show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities and US policies.

In Iraq, television networks broadcast live footage from tens of thousands of people who were rallying in several cities to condemn "the deal of the century" and support the Palestinian people.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been marked worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, sent a grave warning to Israel ahead of Quds Day and used the opportunity to reject US President Donald Trump’s plan and a summit in Bahrain next month to promote it.

“Trump wants to sell al-Quds to the Zionists without paying a price,” Sinwar said.

“I call him from here and say that I and the Palestinian people will be demonstrating along the [Gaza] fence in light of Quds Day in numbers that have not been seen before.”

Palestinian teenager shot dead

As the rallies began on Friday, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli troops as he allegedly tried to enter Jerusalem (al-Quds) from the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith "died after he was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers close to Bethlehem and his heart and lungs were penetrated."

Another man, 21, was shot in the stomach at the same location and was being treated in hospital, the ministry said.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said troops had been trying to stop people breaking into Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinian media said the men were seeking to breach the Israeli fence that separates the West Bank and Jerusalem al-Quds to reach the Holy City to pray at the revered Al-Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Earlier on Friday, Israel said a Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israelis in East Jerusalem al-Quds before being shot dead.

One of the Israelis was in a critical condition and the other suffered serious wounds, Rosenfeld said. Police identified the alleged assailant as a 19-year-old Palestinian.

On Thursday, Sinwar warned to attack Tel Aviv and other cities with double the force if “the enemy dares to attack once again.”

“We will not sell al-Quds …We believe liberation of al-Quds will come soon,” he added.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday met Netanyahu in Jerusalem (al-Quds) to drum up support for the conference in Bahrain.

The Trump administration seeks to use the Bahrain meeting to bring Arab states traditionally opposed to the Israeli occupation of Palestinians lands into line.

"Mr. Trump's son-in-law who is a young Jewish businessman has designed this plan. Trump himself has declared that Kushner loves Israel, and now this person wants to be in charge of the plan," Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in Tehran.

Larijani said Washington's policy is to humiliate Muslims and force them into a difficult situation, denouncing the planned Bahrain summit an "ignominy" for Muslim countries.

He said while different aspects of the deal is not clear yet, one definite prospect is to do away for good with the issue of returning six million refugees to their homeland.

"To realize this goal, America is about to arrange an economic deal and get its money from the miserable Persian Gulf countries. There is also the talk of making the Noble Quds the capital of the occupying regime and a village the capital of Palestine."

Sinwar warned on Thursday, “Anyone who deals with the issue of al-Quds is an enemy to us, and we have no dialogue with him."

"I call upon the leaders of the Arab countries – if you want to keep your seats, you have no choice but to choose our option, the option of liberating Palestine,” he added.