Iran condemns Arab leaders' statement, rejects its 'unfounded' claims

Iran slammed Saudi Arabia for exploiting its privilege of hosting an emergency meeting of Arab leaders to raise anti-Iran issues, saying the divisive approach serves Israel.

The reaction by Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi came after Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Friday used the start of two back-to-back emergency summits in the holy city of Mecca to call on Arab states to confront Iran, Press TV wrote.

Mousavi lashed out at Saudi Arabia for "making instrumental and political use of the blessing of the holy month of Ramadan as well as the holy city of Mecca" to level baseless accusations against Iran.

“Instead of seizing the opportunity of the International Quds Day as well as the summit of Arab and Islamic states to raise and pursue the issue of the Holy Quds and the Palestinian people's rights, Saudi Arabia ... continued to sow division among Muslim and regional countries, which is the wish of the Zionist regime,” he said.

"We see attempts by Saudi Arabia to rally neighboring and Arab countries against Iran as the continuation of futile attempts by America and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic," he added.

The senile Saudi king accused Iran of "acts of sabotage" in the region, saying "the absence of a firm and dissuasive response" had allegedly encouraged the country to continue them.

Attending the meetings, Iraqi President Barham Salih objected to the accusations. He warned that tensions with Iran could spark a war and voiced hope that Iran’s security would not be targeted.

Tensions in the region spiked after the four ships were damaged in a mysterious sabotage attack off the UAE port of Fujairah on May 12.

Iran has called for the clarification of the exact dimensions of the incident the vigilance of regional states "in the face of any adventurism by foreign elements," and warned against "plots by ill-wishers to disrupt regional security."

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, claiming it was an effort by Tehran to raise the global price of oil, Reuters wrote.

“These were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world,” Pompeo told reporters shortly before leaving on a trip to Europe.

He suggested he had seen evidence of Iran’s involvement cited earlier on Thursday by hawkish US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Speaking in London, Bolton said evidence that Iran was behind the attacks would be presented to the United Nations Security Council next week.

Speaking at a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Bolton claimed that the vessels were attacked using "naval mines almost certainly from Iran."

Iran rejected the accusation, calling it "laughable."

Mousavi on Friday dismissed similar accusations made in the final communique of the emergency meeting in Mecca, calling them "unfounded."

"The contents of such statements don’t necessarily reflect the real stance of all member states," he said.

He called on Muslim states not to let the issue of Palestine and the Holy Quds be overshadowed by such divisive policies and strategic mistakes.

Mousavi said it has been the long-cherished dream of the Zionist regime that Muslim and Arab states forget about their main and common enemy and get involved in internal disputes.