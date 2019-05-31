US film festival to host five Iranian titles

Five Iranian short films will compete at the 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest in the US.

‘The Role,’ directed by the internationally-celebrated director Farnoush Samadi; ‘Darkness,’ by Saeed Ja’farian; ‘Celebration,’ by Behnam Abedi; ‘Dissect’ by Siavash Shahabi; and ‘Birthday Night,’ by Omid Shams are slated to be screened at the 25th edition of the American festival.

The 11-minute film, ‘The Role,’ narrates the story of a woman who accompanies her husband to an audition. The things that happen at the meeting lead the woman to make an important decision.

The cast includes Babak Hamidian and his wife Mina Sadati, ISNA reported.

The 25th edition of the event will take place in Palm Springs, California from June 18 to 24.

The 25th edition will showcase 369 films including 60 World Premieres, 25 International Premieres, 46 North American Premieres, 17 US Premieres and 98 California Premieres.

The Oscar-qualifying event is “the largest short film festival and market in North America,” according to the gala’s website.