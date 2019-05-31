IAEA: Iran's stocks of nuclear materials still within limits

Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials are still within the limits set by a 2015 deal with world powers, a quarterly report by the UN nuclear watchdog indicated on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report, which was sent to the agency’s member states, said Iran had remained within caps on items including the level to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium.

Despite an announcement from Iran earlier this month that it no longer considered itself bound by the agreed restrictions on stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water, stocks of both did not exceed the ceilings set in the 2015 agreement, the report said.

Iran pledged to curb its nuclear program in a 2015 deal with world powers in return for the lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. The United States withdrew from the deal a year ago and has reimposed sanctions, which were tightened further this month.

Tehran says it is still abiding by the agreement despite the US withdrawal, although it threatened three weeks ago to increase its uranium enrichment program if the European signatories to the deal do not find a way to shield it from the impact of US sanctions.

While the deal allows Iran to use thousands of its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges – machines that enrich uranium – it restricts the number of more advanced models to single or double digits. The agency’s report flagged the number of IR-6 models installed as a potential issue, saying: “Technical discussions in relation to the IR-6 centrifuges are ongoing”.

Reuters and AFP contributed to this story.