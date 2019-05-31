RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0858 GMT May 31, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253592
Published: 0248 GMT May 31, 2019

IAEA: Iran's stocks of nuclear materials still within limits

IAEA: Iran's stocks of nuclear materials still within limits
president.ir

Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials are still within the limits set by a 2015 deal with world powers, a quarterly report by the UN nuclear watchdog indicated on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report, which was sent to the agency’s member states, said Iran had remained within caps on items including the level to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium.

Despite an announcement from Iran earlier this month that it no longer considered itself bound by the agreed restrictions on stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water, stocks of both did not exceed the ceilings set in the 2015 agreement, the report said.

Iran pledged to curb its nuclear program in a 2015 deal with world powers in return for the lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. The United States withdrew from the deal a year ago and has reimposed sanctions, which were tightened further this month.

Tehran says it is still abiding by the agreement despite the US withdrawal, although it threatened three weeks ago to increase its uranium enrichment program if the European signatories to the deal do not find a way to shield it from the impact of US sanctions.

While the deal allows Iran to use thousands of its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges – machines that enrich uranium – it restricts the number of more advanced models to single or double digits. The agency’s report flagged the number of IR-6 models installed as a potential issue, saying: “Technical discussions in relation to the IR-6 centrifuges are ongoing”.

Reuters and AFP contributed to this story.

 

 

   
KeyWords
IAEA
Iran
nuclear
deal
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2449 sec