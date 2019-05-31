Volleyball Nations League: Iran 3-1 Italy

Iran’s National Team has started the 2019 Nations League in China with a 3-1 win over Italy.

In the opening set, Iran came out on the wrong side with a 25-20. However, Igor Kolakovic’s men worked their way around in the 2nd to get back in business; they first tied the set at 18-all, and then built on that to edge the Italians with a 25-23 win.

The Iranians continued to impress in the 3rd, thanks to a great display by Amir Ghafour and Pouria Fayyaazi, who led the Asian powerhouse to another 25 to 23 victory, Presstv reported.

Italy got off to a good start and took a 3-point lead in the 4th set, but Kolakovic’s clever use of timeouts paid off when his squad turned over the match and wrapped up the 3-1 victory with a 25-to-22 triumph.

Iran will meet the home-favorites China on Saturday.