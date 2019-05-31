Palestine's al-Quds not up for sale: Iranian FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized some Arab rulers for siding with the Israel regime on the status of Jerusalem al-Quds, saying the holy occupied Palestinian city is not up for sale.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Friday, Zarif added that no one has the right to cede Jerusalem al-Quds as the first Muslims' qibla (the direction toward which Muslims pray).

"A few Arab rulers believe that if they follow [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, they'll be able to achieve their illusions," he said.

The top Iranian diplomat; however, emphasized that the Israeli premier "has failed to protect Israel, despite his Iron Dome, so how can he protect THEM?"

Also on Wednesday, Zarif said that the occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds belongs to Palestine and the Palestinian nation, stressing that neither the United States nor the Israeli regime can make decisions about it, Presstv reported.

“Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America's to give away nor Israel's to take. And NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy. Quds belongs to Palestine & Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure,” he said in a post published on his Twitter page.

Signs of 'deal of century' defeat evident: Velayati

A senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also said on Friday that the US-devised plan targeting the Palestinian nation, dubbed “the deal of the century”, will lead nowhere.

"This year on the International Quds Day, we are facing a plot named 'the deal of the century' whose signs of its defeat are obvious," Ali Akbar Velayati told reporters on the sidelines of massive rallies held in Iran and many countries across the world to commemorate the day.

He added that recent developments in the region have improved motivation in the Muslim world to mark the International Quds Day more magnificently than ever.

Velayati noted that the Iranian nation participated in the rallies with more vigilance given the Israeli regime's vicious acts in the region.

in a Friday message to Muslim leaders attending an emergency summit in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that “the deal of the century” has "dangerous regional aspects" and urged leaders of Muslim countries to counter the plot and defend Palestine.

"At a time when the Muslim world needs maximum solidarity, convergence and cooperation in the face of a common enemy, we are unfortunately witnessing some divisive measures aimed at diverting the Muslim world's public opinion from the Palestinian issue as the main issue of the Muslim world," Rouhani said.

Muslims' vigilance will defeat 'deal of century': Iran defense minister

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Zionists have been pursuing a plot to deploy Daesh terrorists to the Middle East in order to engage Muslims in a war in Iraq and Syria near the Islamic Republic but their plans have been foiled thanks to the Leader's guidelines and resistance of nations, armed forces and governments of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia.

"'The deal of the century' is in the continuation of previous goals which will be defeated through the existing vigilance in Muslim countries and Palestine sooner than previous plots," he added.

The Iranian defense minister noted that economic problems, sanctions and restrictions are among other goals of 'the deal of the century' which would bear no fruit because the strong country of Iran with great capacities would use its power to preserve national interests.

Full support for Palestinians will continue: IRGC commander

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said massive participation of the Iranian nation in the International Quds Day rallies showed that Iran would continue its full support for the Palestinians.

"This presence and all-out support for the oppressed Palestinian people will be continued by the time that the main factor of occupation, i.e. the Zionist regime (Israel) exists," Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of the IRGC, said.