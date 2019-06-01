Iranian director Azar Faramarzi selected for Indian jury

Iranian director Azar Faramarzi was selected to evaluate the films at Pratapsinh Mohite Patil International Short Film Festival (PMPISFF) in India.

The Indian event, which will hold its second edition in the city of Akluj on June 25-28, invited Faramarzi to attend as a jury member.

According to the festival’s website, other jurors include Anmol Kothadiya and Amar Deokar. The jury will present the awards for Best Actor and Actress, Best Story, Best Child Actor, Best Director, Best Cameraman, Best Editor, Best Music, Best Jury and Best Animation.

Faramarzi is an Iranian actress, filmmaker, and a member of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society. She studied acting and directing in India.

As an actress, she was in nine feature films, including Mostafa Kiaee’s ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ and ‘A Very Close Encounter,’ directed by Esmaeil Mihandoust.

She is the winner of the Best Actress Award from Log Cinema Film Festival in the US for her role in ‘Unknown,’ which is a short film she has directed.

In 2016, Faramarzi was a juror at the 14th Dhaka International Film Festival. The event also honored her as a filmmaker, an actress and a jury member.

As a director she has made six short films and attended several international events, including the 2017 LA shorts awards and the 16th edition of the Third Eye Asian Film Festival in India, which brought her short film, ‘Destiny,’ an audience award.

She has written six short film scripts, two feature film scripts, and three documentary film scripts.