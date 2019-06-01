RSS
0610 GMT June 01, 2019

News ID: 253621
Published: 0248 GMT June 01, 2019

Iran eases past China for second VNL victory

volleyball.world
Iran’s Amir Ghafour (C) hits a spike against Libin Liu (L) of China during a Pool 1 match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Jiangmen, southern China, on June 1, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran kept up the momentum at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League with a straight-sets victory over China in in Jiangmen, southern China, on Saturday.

Having beaten Italy 3-1 on the preceding night, Igor Kolaković’s men made a quick work of the Pool 1 host, beating their opponent 25-21, 25-18, 25-22.

Amir Ghafour chipped in 19 points for Iran with Milad Ebadipour and Pouria Fayyazi adding 11 apiece.

Zhejia Zhang and Haixiang Du topped the scoring for China with eight and seven points, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Italy came out victorious against Germany – which had beaten China in five sets on Friday – 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-23).

Iran will face Germany on Sunday in their last match in Week 1 before heading to Japan, where Iran starts its Week 2 campaign against Brazil.

The Asian powerhouse will also play Argentina and Japan in Pool 7.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League
Iran
China
Jiangmen
Amir Ghafour
IranDaily
 
