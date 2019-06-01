Best Iranian animation works seek Russian, CIS investors

A total of 11 Iranian animation producers showcased their best works in the World Content Market in Moscow to lure foreign investors.

The World Content Market, which was held from May 28-30, is the world’s only market connecting international sellers and Russian & Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) buyers. It gathers over 1,500 high-level industry executives representing major and regional TV channels, well-established distribution and production companies from Russia, the CIS and international companies from all over the globe, according to the event’s website.

Alzahra VFX, Eshraq Animation, Fanousekhiyal, Foresight Media, Hoorakhsh Studios, Hooran Animation Studio, Ifa Tasvir Ariya, Rah Rang, Red Deer Studio, Royan Animation Studio, Yar Media were the Iranian producers who advertised their work at the Persian Animation Pavilion.

‘Passenger from Daytia,’ produced by Pasargad Pictures, was one of the screened works.

‘Wooly Booly’ by Rah Rang, displayed at the event, is the story of five adventurous children in their secret base near the forest that gathered together. They solve their real problems in the fantasy world of their games.

“A small playground at the center of a neighborhood is where it all happens!” This is how the storyline for ‘Friendies’ Park,’ a production of Red Deer Studio, starts.

“Little children of different species come to this playground every morning and have fun playing all day. They solve little problems and learn new issues every day. The differences between these children cause troubles for them, but usually the clue also comes from those differences.”

Royan Animation Studio’s ‘Annie & Manny,’ suitable for preschool kids, was another work shown at the World Content Market.