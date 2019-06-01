Mexican president to Trump: Tariffs, coercion won’t work

President Donald Trump is threatening to start a trade war with Mexico, but Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador isn’t having it.

Trump warned Thursday evening, over Twitter, that he would soon start taxing imported goods from Mexico if the government doesn’t do more to stop the flow of migrants from Central America who are seeking asylum at the US border, vox.com reported.

Trump said he will introduce the tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of illegal immigration, largely from Central America, across the US-Mexican border, battering Mexican financial assets and denting global stocks.

The ultimatum from Trump is the biggest foreign policy test to date for the Mexican president and a tall order for Mexican security forces struggling not only to combat migrant flows but also to fight a record level of gang violence and homicide, Reuters reported.

Lopez Obrador responded within a few hours with a scathing letter that he posted on Twitter. He invoked Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt, pointing out that those US presidents respected Mexico’s sovereignty — a veiled warning for Trump to back off.

“President Trump: You can’t solve social problems with taxes or coercive measures,” Lopez Obrador wrote. He added that he prefers dialogue, not confrontation, which suggests that he doesn’t want to retaliate by taxing US goods.

Lopez Obrador also slammed Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and condemned his administration’s cruelty toward immigrants:

How does one transform, overnight, the country of fellowship with immigrants from around the world into a ghetto, a closed-off space that stigmatizes, mistreats, chases, expels and cancels legal rights to those who are seeking —with effort and hard work— to live free of misery? The Statue of Liberty isn’t an empty symbol.

The Trump administration has grown increasingly frustrated with the growing number of Central American immigrants passing through Mexico to request asylum in the US. Border crossings in May jumped to the highest level in more than 12 years, according to the Department of Homeland Security, and the large number of families with children are overwhelming the Customs and Border Protection officers.

But slapping tariffs on goods from Mexico is a bizarre way to deal with the problem. It could sabotage Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA, and would likely end up hurting American companies and consumers more than anyone in Mexico.

Still, the threat seemed intended to scare Lopez Obrador into taking more extreme action on immigration, such as closing off Mexico’s border with Guatemala and arresting people who help migrants get to the US.

Lopez Obrador, unlike past Mexican presidents, isn’t inclined to bow to US pressure and has taken a less combative approach toward migrants than some of his predecessors. In his letter, he said his government is already doing a lot to prevent illegal migration through Mexico, and urged Trump to focus on the root cause of the problem: violence and poverty in Central America.

Since taking office in December, the president has urged Trump to help him tackle migration by promoting economic development in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the poor Central American countries where most of the migrants apprehended on the US border come from.

Global equities tumbled and safe-haven sovereign bonds surged Friday after Trump’s unexpected threat added to fears that escalating trade wars will push the US and other major economies into recession.

Call for backing down on threat

Also the top US business lobbying group called on Trump to back down from the threat to impose punitive tariffs on Mexican imports.

The influential US Chamber of Commerce is looking at ways to challenge Trump’s tariff move against Mexico, including legal options. “We have no choice but to pursue every option available to push back,” Neil Bradley, the business group’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, told reporters, Reuters reported.

Other industry groups also criticized Trump’s threat, saying it would hurt American businesses, farmers and consumers who have already borne the brunt of the US-China trade dispute.

The White House called on US companies to persuade their Mexican partners to lobby their government to cooperate.

Mexico sends 600,000 to 700,000 barrels of oil to the United States every day, mostly to refiners, and buys more than 1 million barrels per day of U.S. crude and fuel, more than any other country. Analysts are concerned that retaliatory tariffs from Mexico could disrupt that trade.

Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to the US and is one of America’s top trading partners.

Mexican officials have signaled they will respond in kind if Washington actually imposes tariffs, steps likely to target regions with high concentrations of Trump voters.