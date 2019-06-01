RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0611 GMT June 01, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253633
Published: 0235 GMT June 01, 2019

Envoy: Iran-Turkey to establish new anti-sanction financial mechanism

Envoy: Iran-Turkey to establish new anti-sanction financial mechanism

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand announced that Iran and Turkey are working on establishment of a new anti-sanctions financial mechanism to protect mutual trade and economic ties.

“Iran exports a large volume of gas to Turkey and we need a new mechanism to be created to ease financial transactions via our national currencies,” he said, reported Mehr News Agency.

“We are on the process of establishing a joint bank, as well,” he informed.

“All countries are entitled to develop common trade ties with each other and nothing illegal has been done in this regard,” Farazmand said.

“This is not done to prevent US sanctions. We do not want to circumvent regulations,” he underlined, “However, the US is carrying out an economic terrorism besides sanctions on Iran which is violating our countries’ rights.”

According to Iranian officials, Turkey is vehemently interested in increasing volume of gas purchase from Iran.

The country is also among critics of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Turkey
mechanism
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0688 sec